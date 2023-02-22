PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 136,626 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after buying an additional 338,368 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $585,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,015 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $122.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

