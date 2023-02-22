Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 95,600 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 95,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,864,000 after buying an additional 725,167 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 431.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after buying an additional 661,425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,954,000 after buying an additional 628,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

BRO opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.09. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

