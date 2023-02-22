Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $5.04 Million in Sculptor Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SCUA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SCUA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.74% of Sculptor Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,798,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sculptor Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SCUA opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. Sculptor Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.38.

About Sculptor Acquisition Corp I

Sculptor Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in gaming, leisure, location-based live sports and entertainment, hospitality, residential, digital infrastructure, logistics and healthcare businesses.

