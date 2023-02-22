Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 33,700 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.22% of Commvault Systems worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 294.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 6,466.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.86. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 181.29, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $34,737.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at $512,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $34,737.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,327 shares of company stock worth $85,708. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.