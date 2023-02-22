Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.13% of WNS worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in WNS during the third quarter worth about $10,624,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 25.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 351.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WNS by 31.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of WNS by 44.6% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

WNS Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $89.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.71.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. WNS had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About WNS

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.