Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1,501.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $478.17 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $560.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $460.08 and its 200 day moving average is $403.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.75.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $4,433,623. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Further Reading

