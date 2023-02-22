Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,047 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of STORE Capital worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1,395.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 121.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,452,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,090 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 202.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,091,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,413 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at about $35,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.89.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

