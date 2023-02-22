Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $5.37 Million Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.23% of ACI Worldwide worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

