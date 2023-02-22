Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1,655.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,650 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $857,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Morningstar by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 49.5% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Redburn Partners lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

Morningstar Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.32, for a total value of $1,330,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,433,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,683,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $29,711.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,433,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,079,565.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.32, for a total value of $1,330,128.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,433,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,683,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,818 shares of company stock valued at $20,172,523. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock opened at $232.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $293.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.25.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.