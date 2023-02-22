Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1,655.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,650 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $857,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Morningstar by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 49.5% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.
MORN stock opened at $232.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $293.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.25.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
