Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 675,700 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 855.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 754,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIV. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.18. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

