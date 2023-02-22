Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Holdings Decreased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,373 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BE. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 40.6% during the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BE. Morgan Stanley raised Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.88.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 20,642.17% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $176,768.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 628,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,850,052.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,779 shares of company stock worth $1,641,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.