Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 32,281 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,281 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.4 %

IBKR opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $88.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,076,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,905,094.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 252,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,585,119 in the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

