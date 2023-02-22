Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $75.03 million and approximately $58.22 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

