Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 740,390 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 1,855.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 780,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740,390 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $13,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth $120,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 24,432 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEM stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.09.

In other news, CAO Vikas Agarwal sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $32,517.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,866 shares in the company, valued at $136,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $92,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vikas Agarwal sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $32,517.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,044 shares of company stock worth $347,242. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

