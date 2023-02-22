Prudential PLC Increases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 977,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,700,000 after purchasing an additional 450,767 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 30.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MKC opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.81.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.91%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.