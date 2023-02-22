Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 7,433 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $14,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $629.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $714.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. KBC Securities cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

