Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,188 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of CF Industries worth $16,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 691.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 60,481 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $605,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE CF opened at $83.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.63. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.73 and a 1 year high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. UBS Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.38.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

