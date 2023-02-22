Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.64. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

