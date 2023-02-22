Prudential PLC Purchases 218 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Bank of America lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 3.0 %

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $914,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,219. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK stock opened at $288.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.12. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $299.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.