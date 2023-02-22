Prudential PLC Acquires 6,830 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 115.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Wedbush raised their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

