Prudential PLC Increases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Prudential PLC grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in State Street by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 92,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in State Street by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 856,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,055,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in State Street by 585.6% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 124,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 106,111 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,305,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on STT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

State Street Stock Down 3.1 %

State Street Announces Dividend

NYSE:STT opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.