IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 12.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 154,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,022,000 after purchasing an additional 17,159 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 19,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 36.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,611,000 after purchasing an additional 90,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $212.98 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $254.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.99.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.79.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

