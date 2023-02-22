Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Rollins by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Rollins by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Rollins
In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Rollins Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of Rollins stock opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06.
Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.44 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Rollins Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 70.27%.
About Rollins
Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rollins (ROL)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.