Prudential PLC Has $649,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lennar by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of LEN opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.77. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $109.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. Barclays raised shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.