Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 160 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $737.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $768.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $679.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.45.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total value of $24,184,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total value of $24,184,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 38,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.50, for a total value of $29,080,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,774 shares of company stock worth $205,121,729. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.42.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Articles

