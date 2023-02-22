Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 160 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Price Performance
Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $737.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $768.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $679.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.45.
Insider Activity at TransDigm Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.42.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)
- Could Arbe Robotics 4D Radar Lead to Fully Autonomous Driving?
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.