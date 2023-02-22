Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.25 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRB. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.89.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

