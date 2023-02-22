Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $233.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.83. The company has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

