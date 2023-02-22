Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $265,000 Holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 112,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $370,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VPV opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

