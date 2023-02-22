Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $175.31 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

