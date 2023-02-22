Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.33. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 965,600 shares changing hands.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $208,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 2,427.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

