Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.00

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.00 and traded as high as $11.75. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 155,500 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 2.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04.
Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
- How to Trade Penny Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Whose Price Action Is Beating The Market
- What is the Dividend Capture Strategy? How to Use it
- Could Arbe Robotics 4D Radar Lead to Fully Autonomous Driving?
Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.