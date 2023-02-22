Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.00

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.00 and traded as high as $11.75. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 155,500 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04.

Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 354,593 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at $2,394,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 99,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 28,526 shares during the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

