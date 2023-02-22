Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.74

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.74 and traded as high as $19.69. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 551,400 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSL. TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Global Ship Lease Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $684.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 442.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

