China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.58

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.58 and traded as high as $20.23. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 17,000 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31.
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
