China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.58

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.58 and traded as high as $20.23. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 17,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEA. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 18.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 39,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the second quarter worth $749,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 132.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the second quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

