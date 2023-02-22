Culp (NYSE:CULP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.88

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.88 and traded as high as $5.54. Culp shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 9,800 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Culp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88.

Insider Activity at Culp

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $58.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bruno bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,550 shares of company stock worth $53,040. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Culp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 213,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Culp by 21.9% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 217,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 39,057 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 188.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 25.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 175,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares during the period. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.