Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.89

Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.89 and traded as high as $8.28. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 153,300 shares traded.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HNRG. StockNews.com upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley cut Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90.
Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
