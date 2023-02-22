Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.89

Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.89 and traded as high as $8.28. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 153,300 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HNRG. StockNews.com upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley cut Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 384,300.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

