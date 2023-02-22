The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.00

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.16. The9 shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 150,200 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The9 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get The9 alerts:

The9 Trading Down 3.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The9

The9 Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCTY. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in The9 during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The9 during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The9 by 10,524.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

The9 Ltd. is engaged in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.