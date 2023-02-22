The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.00

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.16. The9 shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 150,200 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The9 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.
The9 Ltd. is engaged in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
