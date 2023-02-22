Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.53

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as high as $4.62. Omeros shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 422,700 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMER. UBS Group cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Omeros from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $261.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omeros by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,434,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after acquiring an additional 76,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Omeros by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 38,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 188.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 797,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Omeros by 23.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 674,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 130,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

