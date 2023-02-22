Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.53

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as high as $4.62. Omeros shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 422,700 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have commented on OMER. UBS Group cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Omeros from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Omeros Trading Down 6.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $261.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18.
Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.
