Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.03

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.03 and traded as high as $7.10. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 113,000 shares changing hands.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $401.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 879.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth $53,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 84.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.