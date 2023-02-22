Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.93

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.93 and traded as high as $11.13. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 21,500 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director Leslie Ann Beyer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at $90,035.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 822,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 116,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 82,871 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $889,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, engineered products, design and sales, rebuild and exchange, parts, WellMaker, CiP, and flare systems. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

