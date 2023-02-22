Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.78

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $1.99. Nautilus shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 181,200 shares.

Several research firms have commented on NLS. StockNews.com upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. William Blair downgraded Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 763,883 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 894,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 410,481 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,475,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 259,675 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

