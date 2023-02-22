Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.78

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $1.99. Nautilus shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 181,200 shares.
Several research firms have commented on NLS. StockNews.com upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. William Blair downgraded Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.
Nautilus Trading Down 8.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
About Nautilus
Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.
