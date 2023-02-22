Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.48

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.48 and traded as high as $9.79. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 44,000 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49.
Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (EDN)
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Whose Price Action Is Beating The Market
- How to Trade Penny Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide
- What is the Dividend Capture Strategy? How to Use it
- Could Arbe Robotics 4D Radar Lead to Fully Autonomous Driving?
Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.