Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.48

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.48 and traded as high as $9.79. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 44,000 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49.

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000.

(Get Rating)

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.