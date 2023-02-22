CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.40. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 10,500 shares.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 15.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.73.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 2.15%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Terry Dean Stinson acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.