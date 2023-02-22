BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.23

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.23 and traded as high as $21.37. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 81,700 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRT shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at BRT Apartments

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $213,921.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,163,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,678,577.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $213,921.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,163,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,678,577.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Kalish sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $62,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,282.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 86,910 shares of company stock worth $1,737,293. 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 4.6% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 16.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.