Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.84

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2023

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTXGet Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.84 and traded as high as $5.94. Manitex International shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 31,300 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Manitex International Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitex International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Manitex International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Manitex International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 419,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 38,176 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

