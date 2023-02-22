Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.84

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.84 and traded as high as $5.94. Manitex International shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 31,300 shares.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84.
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
