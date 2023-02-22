Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.84

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.84 and traded as high as $5.94. Manitex International shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 31,300 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Manitex International Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitex International

Manitex International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Manitex International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Manitex International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 419,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 38,176 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

Featured Articles

