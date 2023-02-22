VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.78

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.78 and traded as high as $64.59. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $64.45, with a volume of 1,400 shares trading hands.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 million, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.79.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is currently -41.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter worth $276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.