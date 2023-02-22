VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.78

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.78 and traded as high as $64.59. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $64.45, with a volume of 1,400 shares trading hands.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 2.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 million, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.79.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is currently -41.58%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
