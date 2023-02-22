Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.32

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.32 and traded as high as $23.73. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 120,200 shares trading hands.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 3.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $326.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.62 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 45.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 27,225 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $640,876.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,203,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 27,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $640,876.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,203,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 32,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $749,616.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,487.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,282,706. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBW. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,803,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 19,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,036,000.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.