Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.92

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.92 and traded as high as $40.76. Douglas Dynamics shares last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 123,700 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PLOW. StockNews.com raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $904.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 366.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.
