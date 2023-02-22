Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.58

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.58 and traded as high as $22.38. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 39,500 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57.
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.04%. This is a positive change from Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is presently 130.91%.
Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
