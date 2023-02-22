Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.58

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.58 and traded as high as $22.38. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 39,500 shares trading hands.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.04%. This is a positive change from Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,995 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 19,807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,221 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1,127.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 88,009 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 80,839 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

