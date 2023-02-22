Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

Corteva Stock Down 2.8 %

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTVA stock opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

