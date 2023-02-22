Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 1,231 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Trimble by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Trimble stock opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

